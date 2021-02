Manchester United Plc Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Report Date

Manchester United Plc (NYSE: MANU), one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth, today announced that it will report results for the second quarter fiscal 2021 period ended 31 December 2020 on Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST, followed by a conference call at 4:30 PM EST to discuss the results.

A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available on Manchester United’s investor relations website at http://ir.manutd.com. Thereafter, a replay of the webcast will be available for thirty days.