 

AnalytixInsight’s MarketWall Launches GEMINA, a Trading Platform for Banks and Brokers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 13:30  |  21   |   |   

White label offering in a B2B business model

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), announces that its FinTech affiliate, MarketWall, has launched its next-generation trading platform, GEMINA, which is now available as a white label B2B product offering. MarketWall will offer GEMINA to banks and brokers and will demonstrate its proven speed-to-market and cost-saving advantages in the digital transformation of their traditional trading platforms into the era of digital, mobile-enabled, online trading.

MarketWall has proven ability in implementing GEMINA in bank-scale applications and has already successfully deployed GEMINA-based solutions for two leading European banks. GEMINA also powers MarketWall’s online financial portal, InvestoPro, which is expected to become a European online financial broker following regulatory approvals.

GEMINA is a multi-device (PC, smartphone, tablet, smart TV) trading platform that provides financial quotes, stock charts, data, research tools, and more. It is available as a white label B2B trading platform for banks and brokers to interface with their existing systems via FIX protocol. GEMINA is offered as a cloud-based service (Microsoft Azure), or as an on-premises service.

GEMINA offers an open user experience with the ability for users to customize their own unique dashboard using dynamic widgets that can be customized for position and size. Available as a native or progressive web app, GEMINA enables many features such as virtual trading, trading contests, learning academy, and more.

GEMINA allows banks and brokers to quickly advance their digital transformation to online trading for the next generation users and enables the tools desired by them. The learning academy is an educational center for investors offering on-demand courses, webinars, virtual trading tools, investor glossary, and more, to help investors increase their knowledge of stocks and bonds. The virtual trading engine allows individual traders to practice their stock market trades live on a risk-free basis. On-demand courses are enabled along with trading idea editorial content covering market trends and themes.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AnalytixInsight’s MarketWall Launches GEMINA, a Trading Platform for Banks and Brokers White label offering in a B2B business modelTORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), announces that its FinTech affiliate, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product ...
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Giyani Metals Corp.: Commencement of RotsDrill Drilling at the K.Hill Project, Botswana
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
AnalytixInsight Adds AI-Based Stock Quality Metrics to Online Financial Broker InvestoPro