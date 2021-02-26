AnalytixInsight’s MarketWall Launches GEMINA, a Trading Platform for Banks and Brokers

MarketWall has proven ability in implementing GEMINA in bank-scale applications and has already successfully deployed GEMINA-based solutions for two leading European banks. GEMINA also powers MarketWall’s online financial portal, InvestoPro , which is expected to become a European online financial broker following regulatory approvals.

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF ), announces that its FinTech affiliate, MarketWall, has launched its next-generation trading platform, GEMINA, which is now available as a white label B2B product offering. MarketWall will offer GEMINA to banks and brokers and will demonstrate its proven speed-to-market and cost-saving advantages in the digital transformation of their traditional trading platforms into the era of digital, mobile-enabled, online trading.

GEMINA is a multi-device (PC, smartphone, tablet, smart TV) trading platform that provides financial quotes, stock charts, data, research tools, and more. It is available as a white label B2B trading platform for banks and brokers to interface with their existing systems via FIX protocol. GEMINA is offered as a cloud-based service (Microsoft Azure), or as an on-premises service.

GEMINA offers an open user experience with the ability for users to customize their own unique dashboard using dynamic widgets that can be customized for position and size. Available as a native or progressive web app, GEMINA enables many features such as virtual trading, trading contests, learning academy, and more.

GEMINA allows banks and brokers to quickly advance their digital transformation to online trading for the next generation users and enables the tools desired by them. The learning academy is an educational center for investors offering on-demand courses, webinars, virtual trading tools, investor glossary, and more, to help investors increase their knowledge of stocks and bonds. The virtual trading engine allows individual traders to practice their stock market trades live on a risk-free basis. On-demand courses are enabled along with trading idea editorial content covering market trends and themes.