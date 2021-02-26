 

Konsolidator hires new Chief Technology Officer

Company announcement no. 2-2021

Søborg, February 26, 2021

Konsolidator hires new Chief Technology Officer

In a continued effort to strengthen our team, we are pleased to announce that Olov Lindqvist has accepted the position as Chief Technology Officer in Konsolidator. Olov brings in valuable experience to the management team from Saxo Bank as Director and global head of platform development. Olov will be responsible for the growth of our development team and the technological landscape of Konsolidator.

Olov has been in Saxo Bank since 2017 and has a Master’s in Computer Science from Chalmers University of Technology. Besides his master’s degree in Computer Science, Olov holds an MBA from Copenhagen Business School. Olov will be reporting to CEO Claus Finderup Grove.

Current CTO, Lars Højer Paaske will move to a newly created position as Head of product development to focus even more on the customers as well as the strategic direction and features of the Konsolidator platform.

“I am very much looking forward to having more time developing our products and analyzing the future offerings that meet our strategic goals. Olov and I share many similar values about the future of our development team, and I am confident that we have found an excellent match”, says Lars Højer Paaske

CEO Claus Finderup Grove continues: “We are really excited having Olov onboard. He knows how to build a performing development department and has the experience to take the Konsolidator development team to the next level both domestically and abroad. Olov and Lars have excellent complimentary skills which will strengthen our company”.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com

Konsolidator A/S
Vandtårnsvej 38A
2860 Søborg
www.konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser
Ernst & Young P/S
Osvald Helmuths Vej 4
2000 Frederiksberg
www.ey.com

