 

Streamline Health Announces Pricing of Upsized $14 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 13:30  |  29   |   |   

ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) (“Streamline Health”), provider of the eValuator Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,750,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price to the public of $1.60 per share. Additionally, in connection with the offering, Streamline Health granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,312,500 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions. All of the securities in the offering are being sold by Streamline Health. The offering is expected to close on or about March 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds from the offering to Streamline Health are expected to be $14.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Streamline Health, but excluding any exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares of common stock. Streamline Health intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group is acting as the sole managing underwriter for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233727) relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 12, 2019 and declared effective by the SEC on September 19, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering were filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and made available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained, when available, by contacting Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, by telephone at (612) 334-6300 or by e-mail at prospectus@chlm.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Streamline Health Announces Pricing of Upsized $14 Million Public Offering of Common Stock ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) (“Streamline Health”), provider of the eValuator Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product ...
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Giyani Metals Corp.: Commencement of RotsDrill Drilling at the K.Hill Project, Botswana
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Streamline Health Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
02.02.21
Western New York Health System Signs New Contract for Streamline Health eValuator