Streamline Health Announces Pricing of Upsized $14 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) (“Streamline Health”), provider of the eValuator Revenue Integrity Program to help
healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,750,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price
to the public of $1.60 per share. Additionally, in connection with the offering, Streamline Health granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,312,500 shares of its
common stock on the same terms and conditions. All of the securities in the offering are being sold by Streamline Health. The offering is expected to close on or about March 2, 2021, subject
to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The gross proceeds from the offering to Streamline Health are expected to be $14.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Streamline Health, but excluding any exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares of common stock. Streamline Health intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.
Craig-Hallum Capital Group is acting as the sole managing underwriter for the offering.
A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233727) relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 12, 2019 and declared effective by the SEC on September 19, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering were filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and made available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained, when available, by contacting Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, by telephone at (612) 334-6300 or by e-mail at prospectus@chlm.com.
