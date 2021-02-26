Streamline Health Announces Pricing of Upsized $14 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) (“Streamline Health”), provider of the eValuator Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,750,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price to the public of $1.60 per share. Additionally, in connection with the offering, Streamline Health granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,312,500 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions. All of the securities in the offering are being sold by Streamline Health. The offering is expected to close on or about March 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



The gross proceeds from the offering to Streamline Health are expected to be $14.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Streamline Health, but excluding any exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares of common stock. Streamline Health intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.