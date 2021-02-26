 

Minim to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 9

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 13:30  |  29   |   |   


Company to host conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 9, 2021 to discuss the results

Manchester, NH, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 prior to the market open on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 9, 2021 to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Participant Dial-In Numbers:
United States: (866) 393-7958 
International: (706) 643-5255

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time of the call and provide the operator with conference ID #9895079.

A recording of the call will be made available afterwards through the investor information section of the Company’s website, https://ir.minim.com.

About Minim

Minim (OTCQB: MINM) is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Investor Relations Contact:
Beth Kurth
Conway Communications
Email: bkurth@conwaycommsir.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Minim to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 9 Company to host conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 9, 2021 to discuss the results Manchester, NH, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product ...
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Giyani Metals Corp.: Commencement of RotsDrill Drilling at the K.Hill Project, Botswana
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Minim Introduces Zoom ZM.1, a Secure and Expandable Mesh WiFi System Powered by Minim
24.02.21
Minim Announces Connectivity Software and Hardware Customers in Africa, Europe, and North America
23.02.21
Irdeto Seals Partnership with KAON Broadband for Trusted Home Solution by Irdeto and Minim
08.02.21
Minim Announces Expanded Line of Credit to Scale Product Production
04.02.21
ZTE Integrates Trusted Home Solution by Irdeto and Minim to Routers Globally
03.02.21
Minim Mobile App Helps Consumers Track Their Broadband Bandwidth Usage Just in Time to Demystify Data Caps and Service Upgrade Needs