PerkinElmer to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. ET.

Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of PerkinElmer, will provide an update on the Company and its strategic priorities.