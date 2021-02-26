Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company") announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Circular issued to shareholders on 26 November 2009), the Company allotted 262,339 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the "New Ordinary shares") in the capital of the Company on 26 February 2021. The New Ordinary shares were issued at a price of 112.23p per Ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value less the dividend of 2.74 pence per Ordinary share.

Of the 262,339 New Ordinary shares allotted on 26 February 2021, an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of 87,987 New Ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on 1 March 2021. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

A further application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for 88,065 shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities. It is expected that dealings will commence on 8 March 2021. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

A final application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for the 86,287 remaining shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities. It is expected that dealings will commence on 15 March 2021. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following the issue of the New Ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 26 February 2021 consists of 77,785,892 Ordinary shares of which 10,163,317 shares are held in treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 67,622,575 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

26 February 2021

Tel: 020 7601 1850