The 'Oil Of The Future' Is Set To Soar In 2021

- FN Media Group Presents Safehaven.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium is now a critical metal for Europe. In September 2020, the EU added lithium to its Critical Raw Materials (CRMs) list, warning of the need for a continuous flow of lithium supply for zero-emission mobility.

They are investing billions, including…$3.9 billion (3.2 billion euros) approved in December 2019 for the EU's first battery subsidies with seven countries to catch up to Asian competitors…$3.5 billion (2.9 billion euros) in its second battery-related "European Battery Innovation" project approved by the European Commission in 2021...and $9.2 billion (7.6 billion euros) in EU structural funds to support innovative battery projects under the Smart Specialisation Platform.



A Game Changer For The European Lithium Market



The Bergby Project is a property with recently discovered Lithium mineralization in central Sweden, near to the world famous Woxna graphite mine and the new Northvolt lithium battery gigafactory. This is already a mineralization discovery. That is expected to grow.



Now, United Lithium (ULTH; ULTHF) is about to further define the discovery at a critical moment for the lithium market. But still, it gets better than this: Bergby may benefit from cost-effective surface and near surface extraction. In other words, it might turn out to be lithium that's not only parked right next to the best infrastructure in the world for batteries, but it should also be cheap to get at.

The Bergby project includes three exploration licenses covering 1,903 hectares of prime EU market-bound lithium potential. Now United Lithium (ULTH; ULTHF) will be buying it, on terms and conditions that have been made public.



In Q4 2016, the Bergby discovery showed lithium mineralization in three outcrop areas. In Q4 2017, the first drill program was completed with 28 of the 33 drill holes intersecting lithium mineralization. They've found three types of lithium mineralization in Bergby's boulders and outcrops—all of which are highly promising for extensive development of lithium. All the lithium minerals are contained in coarse pegmatite, some of which has spodumene crystals up to 30 centimeters in length.