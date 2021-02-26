Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 26.02.2021, 14:00 | 17 | 0 | 0 26.02.2021, 14:00 | The Board of Directors of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on April 8, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 18, 2021. The company had 256,938,020 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of January 30, 2021. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005039/en/ Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

