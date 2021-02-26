 

Energy Focus Partners with Dalkia of EDF Group

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) LED and control technologies, is officially approved as a Lighting Solution Technology vendor for Dalkia, a subsidiary of EDF Group. The full range of Energy Focus’ LED lighting and control products will now be offered for Dalkia’s building energy retrofit projects.

Dalkia is a $5 billion, global energy services company that provides advanced and comprehensive energy efficiency and sustainability solutions for buildings and facilities. Partnering with a wide array of the world’s best suppliers of components and technology products, Dalkia is able to provide its customers with state-of-the-art building energy solutions that perfectly suit the individual needs of their customers’ business. This supply partnership will bring Dalkia’s customers Energy Focus’ high-quality LED lighting products, including its EnFocus lighting control platform, to maximize their return-on-investment as well as sustainability impacts from lighting upgrades.

David Levine, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Dalkia said, “Our goal is to decarbonize existing buildings by providing best-in-class building efficiency solutions for our customers. In that effort, we have a rigorous, continual vetting process for emerging technologies. Energy Focus has displayed a proven commitment to innovation, reliability, and sustainability across their product lines. We are pleased to count them as a preferred partner of energy efficient lighting technologies.”

Wanda Adams, Vice President of Business Development for Commercial Lighting for Energy Focus, adds: “As a leading, global energy services solutions provider, Dalkia has a stellar and time-tested reputation as a thought leader and innovator in delivering optimal energy savings and sustainability improvements for large, complex facilities’ infrastructures. We very much look forward to offering our industry-leading LED lighting technologies including human-centric lighting and UV-C disinfection products that further elevate the energy efficiency, sustainability, and wellness impacts that Dalkia brings to their customers.”

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable and human-centric lighting technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocus lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable and color-tunable, circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. Our patent-pending UV-C Disinfection technologies and products, announced in late 2020 and scheduled to start delivering in the first half of 2021, aim to provide effective, reliable and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus’s customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit the website at www.energyfocus.com.

About Dalkia Group, EDF

Dalkia, is a member of the EDF Group, a 16,000-person energy services provider that is developing, building and managing innovative clean energy solutions to streamline building operations for companies and public entities across the United States and Globally. With national presence and decades-long track record of success worldwide, Dalkia helps customers that own or operate industrial, commercial, healthcare, and public facilities get more out of the energy they use while paying less and shrinking their carbon footprint. A comprehensive provider of multiple energy services, Dalkia delivers projects and services ranging from energy efficiency to on-site generation and renewables. To learn more, visit www.dalkiasolutions.com.



