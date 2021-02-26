 

REPAY Strengthens B2B Healthcare Payments Offering with Virtual Benefits Administrator Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a technology integration with Virtual Benefits Administrator (VBA), a leading-edge software design company revolutionizing the insurance industry through employee benefit administration solutions.

The two-way integration between the platforms will enable insurance companies to pay healthcare providers, including licensed healthcare facilities, programs, agencies, and doctors, for services rendered directly from the VBA system. Furthermore, REPAY’s innovative healthcare payment platform enables benefits administrators to collect premiums or other out-of-pocket expenses incurred by members and automatically updates the VBA system. The seamless integration adds transparency and efficiency to the insurance claim process, increasing the ease and speed at which payments are made and removing long delays often associated with the insurance claim process.

REPAY’s integrated payment platform gives Third Party Administrators (TPAs) total visibility into claims payments from initiation to settlement. Regardless of payment type, users have access to complete reconciliation and tracking from a single portal, eliminating the need to juggle multiple vendors and manage different systems. Payment information, Explanation of Benefits (EOBs), and Explanation of Payment (EOPs) are all integrated with the VBA claims administration system.

"Several technologies and innovations have come to market, helping to streamline payment processes across the banking and financial industry. Healthcare is in a unique position and primed to follow suit," said Darin Horrocks, Senior Vice President, B2B, at REPAY. "Administrators, providers, and insurers continue to seek new ways to facilitate electronic funding, integrate solutions, and create a transparent, secure, and seamless experience for all parties involved. We look forward to helping VBA identify new use cases within the healthcare ecosystem to eliminate friction in the disbursement and paperwork process and enhance the overall experience."

“REPAY’s payment technology is an important enhancement for VBASoftware that will provide more visibility into the payment and disbursement process between payers and providers,” said Jessica Lockhart, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions, VBA. “Clients with this enhancement will enjoy increased efficiency thanks to the elimination of lengthy multi-step legacy processes and improved payer-provider relationships.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About VBA

Virtual Benefits Administrator (VBA) is a proactive, leading edge software design company providing custom solutions to the insurance industry for nearly 20 years. Uniquely delivered on a secure, cloud-based architecture, VBA provides one-common architecture for all Employee Benefit Administration. Our software development process focuses on continuous improvement to address the requirements of the ever-changing healthcare industry. This empowers our clients to focus on business strategy and growth while streamlining their operations.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REPAY Strengthens B2B Healthcare Payments Offering with Virtual Benefits Administrator Partnership Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a technology integration with Virtual Benefits Administrator (VBA), a leading-edge software design company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Two UBS Private Wealth Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Farfetch Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
AEye and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Announce Continental AG’s Participation in $225 Million ...
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
Salesforce Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Raises FY22 Revenue ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
REPAY Announces Strategic Partnership With Protego Technologies
18.02.21
REPAY to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
18.02.21
REPAY to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 1, 2021
11.02.21
REPAY Expands B2B Payments Footprint with PN3 Solutions Partnership
03.02.21
REPAY Announces Closing of $125 Million Revolving Credit Facility