Dillard’s, Inc. Announces $0.15 Cash Dividend

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company payable May 3, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021.
