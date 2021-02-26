Dillard’s, Inc. Announces $0.15 Cash Dividend Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 26.02.2021, 14:00 | 19 | 0 | 0 26.02.2021, 14:00 | Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company payable May 3, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005070/en/ Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

