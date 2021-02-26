 

Report on Elior Group’s Annual General Meeting

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with the measures adopted by the French government to slow the spread of the virus, Elior Group’s (Paris:ELIOR) Annual General Meeting that took place on February 26, 2021 (hereafter “the AGM”) was held virtually, i.e. without the physical attendance of shareholders and other eligible attendees.

The AGM was streamed live on Elior Group’s website1 and a recording of the webcast is now available on the website.

Although the AGM was held virtually, shareholders were invited to participate by submitting questions prior to the Meeting. All of the questions and answers will be published shortly on Elior Group’s website1.

The quorum amounted to 74,55 % and 1 386 shareholders participated remotely or by correspondence.

During the AGM, the shareholders approved 23 out of the 24 resolutions proposed by Elior Group’s Board of Directors, including:

  • Approval of the parent company financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2020.
  • Approval of (i) the compensation and benefits paid during or awarded for the year ended September 30, 2020 to the Company’s directors and officers and (ii) the compensation policy applicable to the directors and officers (ex-ante and ex-post say on pay votes).
  • Authorization for the Board of Directors to carry out a share buyback program.
  • Authorizations for the Board of Directors to carry out capital increases for different purposes in accordance with the conditions provided for by law.
  • Amendments to the Company’s bylaws to align them with French legislation, and amendment to Article 15 of the bylaws.

As recommended by the Board of Directors, the seventeenth resolution relating to the issuance of shares and/or other securities to members of an employee share ownership plan was not approved by the shareholders.

The detailed results of the votes can be found on Elior Group’s website1.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group is one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services, and a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, health & welfare and leisure markets. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €3,967 million in revenue in fiscal 2019-2020.

Our 105,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents and offer services at 2,300 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of the Group’s business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004 and reached GC Advanced Level in 2015.

To find out more, visit our website at http://www.eliorgroup.com
Follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

1 www.eliorgroup.com (Finance / Shareholders / Annual Shareholders’ Meeting / 2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting)



