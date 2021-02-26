 

Parkland announces acquisition of Conrad & Bischoff Inc., establishing a new growth platform in the Pacific Northwest

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, “our”, or “the Company”) (TSX:PKI) is pleased to announce that through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries (collectively, "Parkland USA"), it has entered into an agreement to acquire Conrad & Bischoff Inc. and its related companies (collectively, “C&B”). Through this acquisition, Parkland will establish a fourth U.S. Regional Operating Center (“ROC”) in Idaho Falls, ID.

C&B is a well-established retail, commercial, wholesale and lubricants business with annual fuel and petroleum product volume of approximately 700 million litres. Family owned and operated since 1959, C&B’s operations are concentrated in the fast-growing markets of Idaho and western Wyoming with additional distribution capability into Utah, Nevada, Montana and other states.

“This acquisition checks all the boxes of our U.S. growth strategy and complements our existing ROCs,” said Doug Haugh, President of Parkland USA. “C&B strengthens our supply advantage, brings a high-quality retail network and offers a long runway for organic growth.”

The transaction includes 58 retail locations, comprising 19 high-quality company-owned sites featuring proprietary branded backcourts and 39 retail dealer sites. In addition, terminal operations with combined tank storage of 30 million litres and capacity for 88 rail cars adds significant supply optionality in PADD IV.

“In addition to adding an exceptional team, C&B creates a springboard for growth throughout the Pacific Northwest,” added Haugh. “We continue to profitably grow our U.S. business and will remain disciplined in our appraisal of the many opportunities we see in front of us.”

The transaction will be completed at valuation metrics consistent with recent acquisitions which established new ROCs in the U.S.. Gross profit from the acquired assets is split approximately 55 percent retail operations and 45 percent wholesale and commercial operations. The acquisition will be funded out of existing credit facility capacity, is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. 

Management look forward to discussing this transaction as part of our previously disclosed 2020 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call, scheduled for March 5, 2021 at 6:30am MST (8:30am EST). Conference call details can be found in our press release dated February 17, 2021 or on our website at www.parkland.ca.

