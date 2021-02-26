HC2 Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 10

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HCHC), announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 after the market closes. The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results, its operations and strategy on the same day, beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET.



Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through HC2’s Investor Relations website at ir.hc2.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the “Investor Relations” portion of the HC2 website.