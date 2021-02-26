BOTS INC Launches US Government Contracting Department- Enters B2G Category

Government contracts are a tremendous financial opportunity for small public companies, especially in the new era of contactless robotic automation which is now required to fight current as well as avoid future pandemics.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), a vertical integrator and an emerging innovator of products, technologies and services for the rapidly growing digital robotics automation and manufacturing industry announced today the launch of its US Government contracting department. The new B2G department (Business to Government) will engage in sales and marketing of goods and services to federal, state, and local agencies and will solicit State and Federal contracts focusing our core competency products and services lines: Robotic Automation, Cyber Security and Blockchain Supply Chain Management.

The U.S. government is the largest customer in the world. It buys all types of products and services — in both large and small quantities — and it’s required by law to consider buying from small businesses.

The US government wants to buy from small businesses for several reasons, including: To ensure that large businesses do not “muscle out” small businesses, to gain access to the new ideas that small businesses provide and to support small businesses as engines of economic development and job creation.

Bloomberg Government published a report earlier this month about the landscape for federal contracts as 2021 began and the new Biden administration prepared to take over. This comes after civilian agencies’ contract spending hit a record high of $228 billion in fiscal 2020––an increase of 17% ($33.5 billion) from 2019––mainly due to the pandemic.

“Continued efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to drive increases in agency contract spending throughout fiscal 2021,” said the report. “While much of the current spending is related to vaccine development, fiscal 2021 could play out as a transition to production and deployment activities resulting from a potential vaccine,” the report continued. “In addition, legislators are considering future economic stimulus spending that could replenish disbursement to select agencies such as the Small Business Administration.”