 

BOTS INC Launches US Government Contracting Department- Enters B2G Category

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), a vertical integrator and an emerging innovator of products, technologies and services for the rapidly growing digital robotics automation and manufacturing industry announced today the launch of its US Government contracting department. The new B2G department (Business to Government) will engage in sales and marketing of goods and services to federal, state, and local agencies and will solicit State and Federal contracts focusing our core competency products and services lines: Robotic Automation, Cyber Security and Blockchain Supply Chain Management.

Government contracts are a tremendous financial opportunity for small public companies, especially in the new era of contactless robotic automation which is now required to fight current as well as avoid future pandemics.

The U.S. government is the largest customer in the world. It buys all types of products and services — in both large and small quantities — and it’s required by law to consider buying from small businesses.

The US government wants to buy from small businesses for several reasons, including:  To ensure that large businesses do not “muscle out” small businesses, to gain access to the new ideas that small businesses provide and to support small businesses as engines of economic development and job creation.

Bloomberg Government published a report earlier this month about the landscape for federal contracts as 2021 began and the new Biden administration prepared to take over. This comes after civilian agencies’ contract spending hit a record high of $228 billion in fiscal 2020––an increase of 17% ($33.5 billion) from 2019––mainly due to the pandemic.

“Continued efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to drive increases in agency contract spending throughout fiscal 2021,” said the report. “While much of the current spending is related to vaccine development, fiscal 2021 could play out as a transition to production and deployment activities resulting from a potential vaccine,” the report continued. “In addition, legislators are considering future economic stimulus spending that could replenish disbursement to select agencies such as the Small Business Administration.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BOTS INC Launches US Government Contracting Department- Enters B2G Category SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), a vertical integrator and an emerging innovator of products, technologies and services for the rapidly growing digital robotics automation and manufacturing industry …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Pretivm Reports 2020 Operating and Financial Results; Achieves Guidance, Delivers Record High Free ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
BOTS INC MOVES FORWARD TOWARDS NEW BITCOIN MINING FACILITY IN WEST VIRGINIA
19.02.21
Bots Inc issues purchase order to acquire one thousand next generation bitcoin miners for four million dollars expanding further into lucrative bitcoin mining business
17.02.21
Bots, Inc.’s Incubation Client Tipestry – the Original Social Media Platform with Built-in Dogecoin Tipping – has Partnered with the Dogecoin Cash Public Benefit Corporation to Develop and Distribute the new DeFi Token Dogecoin Cash
16.02.21
Publicly Traded Cannabis Company Joins BOTS Inc.’s Global Supply Chain Platform –a Landmark Blockchain Initiative for the Marijuana Industry
12.02.21
BOTS, Inc. Announces Blockchain and Robotics Based Initiative to Optimize Supply Chain Management for the Legal Cannabis Industry
28.01.21
BOTS, Inc. Forms SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) to Acquire Companies in Robotics Space