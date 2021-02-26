 

Nabriva Therapeutics Appoints Daniel Dolan as Chief Financial Officer

DUBLIN, Ireland and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced the appointment of Daniel Dolan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective close of business March 12, 2021. Mr. Dolan will replace current CFO Gary Sender, who is retiring from Nabriva. Mr. Sender will serve as a consultant for Nabriva at least through the remainder of 2021 to support Mr. Dolan’s transition into the CFO role.

“We are very pleased to have Dan join our leadership team. Dan is a seasoned business leader and well-rounded finance executive with a demonstrated track record in the biopharmaceutical industry,” said Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Nabriva Therapeutics. “His proven expertise in financial planning and analysis, accounting, capital financing, and investor relations, combined with his knowledge of research and development, manufacturing, and commercial operations, makes him an ideal executive to assume the CFO mantle.”

Mr. Dolan brings more than 20 years of global, corporate finance and executive management experience to his role at Nabriva. Most recently, he served as principal financial officer of Radius Health, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing endocrine therapeutics, where he was responsible for all aspects of finance, business planning and analysis, investor relations, procurement, and facilities. As a member of the executive leadership team, he spearheaded operational improvements that drove growth in the company’s existing portfolio of pipeline assets. He joined Radius in 2017 as vice president of finance. Before that, Mr. Dolan had a 12-year career at Shire Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company in 2019), where he held multiple finance positions of increasing responsibility during his tenure at the company. Most recently, he served as vice president, finance-global product strategy, where he was the finance lead responsible for medium to long-term strategic direction across Shire’s entire portfolio of products. Mr. Dolan received his MBA and BS in Accounting from Widener University (Chester, PA).

