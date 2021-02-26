 

Encore Capital Group to Present and Meet with Investors at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:ECPG), an international specialty finance company, announced today that Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Bruce Thomas, Vice President, Global Investor Relations, will be meeting with investors at the virtual Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum on Friday, February 26, 2021. In addition, Mr. Masih will be making a presentation at the conference at 11:20am Eastern time on the same day. A live webcast and a copy of the presentation will be available in the Investor Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at encorecapital.com/investor-events-presentations.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers. 

Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a Consumer Bill of Rights that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at encorecapital.com. More information about the Company's Cabot Credit Management subsidiary can be found at cabotcm.com. Information found on the company’s or Cabot’s website is not incorporated by reference.

Contact:

Bruce Thomas
Encore Capital Group, Inc.
Vice President, Global Investor Relations
(858) 309-6442
bruce.thomas@encorecapital.com

SOURCE: Encore Capital Group, Inc.




Wertpapier


