HTG Concludes Feasibility Testing & Releases Second White Paper for its Planned Whole Transcriptome Panel Using HTG EdgeSeq Technology

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced it has completed its feasibility testing for a planned whole transcriptome panel using the HTG EdgeSeq technology, and has released a follow-on whole transcriptome product white paper (White Paper Two), regarding the performance of a prototype panel for multiple cancer indications compared to RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq). HTG is developing a whole transcriptome panel using the HTG EdgeSeq technology to measure approximately 20,000 mRNA targets, with a planned research use only launch in the third quarter of 2021.



“Since demonstrating initial technical feasibility with our prototype whole transcriptome panel in November 2020, we have continued to iterate our prototype panel, mature the gene content and probe designs and improve the sample preparation process, to reduce background and increase the robustness of the panel across a variety of cancer indications,” said Dr. Marian Navratil, Senior Vice President of Research and Development.