 

HTG Concludes Feasibility Testing & Releases Second White Paper for its Planned Whole Transcriptome Panel Using HTG EdgeSeq Technology

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced it has completed its feasibility testing for a planned whole transcriptome panel using the HTG EdgeSeq technology, and has released a follow-on whole transcriptome product white paper (White Paper Two), regarding the performance of a prototype panel for multiple cancer indications compared to RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq). HTG is developing a whole transcriptome panel using the HTG EdgeSeq technology to measure approximately 20,000 mRNA targets, with a planned research use only launch in the third quarter of 2021.

“Since demonstrating initial technical feasibility with our prototype whole transcriptome panel in November 2020, we have continued to iterate our prototype panel, mature the gene content and probe designs and improve the sample preparation process, to reduce background and increase the robustness of the panel across a variety of cancer indications,” said Dr. Marian Navratil, Senior Vice President of Research and Development.

“We are very excited to share what we believe is compelling data generated in studies performed since the demonstration of initial feasibility with the release of White Paper Two today. As outlined in this white paper, in addition to an assessment of repeatability of our latest prototype panel, we have completed an evaluation of the accuracy of differential expression analysis using a three-pronged accuracy assessment which included: (1) a comparison to RNA-Seq, (2) independent evaluation of differential expression using external RNA controls consortium (ERCC) control materials, and (3) a tissue mixture study. In all three assessments, the panel demonstrated a high degree of accuracy when measuring differential gene expression and in comparison to RNA-Seq,” continued Dr. Navratil.

White Paper Two further demonstrates the feasibility and expected performance of the whole transcriptome prototype panel, including:

  • Ability to differentiate samples based on gene expression profiles – The data generated in the studies demonstrated the ability to generate unique gene expression profiles for multiple cancer indications with comparable sample clustering relative to RNA-Seq.

  • Repeatability with archived samples – In the studies performed, the panel achieved an equally high degree of repeatability amongst replicates from multiple cancer indications in both 5- and 10-year-old formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) samples, with all but one sample requiring only a single FFPE section for sample input, compared with RNA-Seq, which required 4-8 FFPE sections per sample for RNA extraction and 25% of samples failed to generate sufficient extracted RNA material.
