 

Guardion Health Sciences Announces 1-for-6 Reverse Stock Split Effective Pre-Market Opening on Monday, March 1, 2021

Recent at-the-market financings and warrant exercises have netted a combined $37.2 million in 2021, providing an effective cash runway for program execution and acquisition strategy implementation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, nutraceuticals and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace, today announced it will effect a 1-for-6 reverse split of its common stock effective as of 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, March 1, 2021. Commencing with the opening of trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Monday, March 1, 2021, the Company’s common stock will trade on a post-split basis under the same symbol GHSI.

The reverse stock split was implemented by the Company to comply with the $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”). On September 20, 2019, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. (the “Staff”) noting non-compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule. Ultimately, the Staff granted the Company an exception until March 15, 2021 to evidence compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule. Following the reverse stock split, the Company must maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share for ten consecutive trading days to achieve compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule (although the Staff, at its discretion, may determine to monitor the bid price for up to 20 consecutive trading days before makings its final compliance determination).

As a result of the reverse stock split, the CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock will now be 40145Q 401. As a result of the reverse stock split, every 6 shares of issued and outstanding common stock will be exchanged for 1 share of common stock, with any fractional shares being rounded up to the next higher whole share. Immediately after the reverse stock split becomes effective, the Company will have approximately 24,385,052 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. The reverse stock split was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors on February 25, 2021, and was previously approved by stockholders holding a majority of the Company’s voting power at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on October 29, 2020.

