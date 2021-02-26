Mustang Bio Joins Global Movement to Raise Awareness for Rare Diseases and Supports Rare Disease Day
WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 26, 2021 -- Mustang Bio, Inc. ("Mustang") (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today's medical breakthroughs in
cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced its support for Rare Disease Day which takes place on February 28 and
is an annual awareness day dedicated to elevating public understanding of rare diseases and calling attention to the special challenges people living with rare diseases face.
“At Mustang, we are committed to improving the lives of patients with rare diseases, including X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (“XSCID”), blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (“BPDCN”) and leptomeningeal brain tumors. We continue to achieve progress across our cell and gene therapy clinical-stage programs and look forward to commencing our two pivotal MB-107 and MB-207 clinical trials for XSCID this year. This Rare Disease Day, we extend our sincere gratitude to patients participating in rare disease clinical trials, as well as their families who support them, in order to advance research and find new treatments for rare diseases,” said Manuel Litchamn, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mustang. “Additionally, we are proud to support the patient organization SCID Angels for Life and participate in company-wide activities to raise awareness for rare diseases.”
Mustang has several rare disease clinical programs underway including:
- Two pivotal Phase 2 clinical trials, which are anticipated to commence this year for XSCID, a rare genetic disorder that is characterized by the absence or lack of function of key immune cells, resulting in a severely compromised immune system and death by one year of age if untreated. The first trial, RESTORE, will enroll newly diagnosed XSCID patients ≤2 years of age and the second trial, SUSTAIN, plans to enroll XSCID patients who have received a prior hematopoietic stem cell transplant and now have waning immunity.
- A multicenter, pivotal Phase 1/2 clinical trial is enrolling patients with BPDCN, a rare, incurable and aggressive hematologic malignancy of the bone marrow and blood that can affect other organs such as the lymph nodes, spleen, central nervous system and skin. BPDCN has a median survival of less than 2 years, and there is no standard of care for relapsed or refractory disease. (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04109482)
- A Phase 1 single-center, two-arm clinical trial is currently enrolling patients with leptomeningeal brain tumors (e.g., glioblastoma, ependymoma or medulloblastoma),
a form of metastatic brain cancer that is difficult to treat. Leptomeningeal disease occurs when a cancer spreads to the membranes lining the brain and spinal cord and to the cerebrospinal fluid.
(ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04661384)
