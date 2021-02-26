ADMA Biologics Presents Late-Breaking Poster Presentation Highlighting Clinical Utility of S. Pneumoniae Hyperimmune Globulin at the 2021 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Virtual Annual Meeting

By Using as an Add-On with a Vaccine or Antibiotics, This Therapeutic Strategy has the Potential to Improve S. Pneumoniae-Related Hospital Clinical Outcomes

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced the presentation of a late-breaking poster at the 2021 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Conference (“AAAAI”) Virtual Annual Meeting taking place February 26 – March 1, 2021. The abstract has been published online in a supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

“Vulnerable patient populations, including the immune compromised, remain at risk of S. pneumoniae infection despite the availability of FDA-approved vaccines,” said Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADMA. “These data underscore the exciting prospect of bridging the time between vaccination and seroconversion to achieve protective levels of antibody with a targeted, plasma derived hyperimmune globulin to ensure protection against infection for at-risk patients in hospital and outpatient settings. Our existing intellectual property portfolio includes issued patents on the composition of matter and methods of use for producing a standardized hyperimmune globulin targeted to the most common 23 serotypes of S. pneumoniae bacteria. We will continue to evaluate opportunities to expand our pipeline and future product offerings to maximize value for our shareholders and to address the unmet needs of our targeted patient populations.”

Details for the AAAAI 2021 presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Results of Cross-Stakeholder Qualitative Study on the Potential Utility of a Hyperimmune Globulin for the Prophylaxis/Treatment for S. Pneumoniae Infection in Vulnerable Populations

Author: Gruenglas, et al.

Session Title: Poster Abstract Sessions

Session Dates: Friday, February 26 – Monday, March 1, 2021

Session Location: Virtual Poster Hall

Poster No: L30

A PDF copy of the abstract can be accessed here.

