Credicorp’s Board of Directors postpones decision on dividend payment

Lima, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) announces to its

shareholders and the market that the Board of Directors, in its session held on February

25th, 2021 decided to postpone the decision on dividend payment for the financial year

2020.

The Board came to this determination after a thorough assessment indicated that

uncertainty still prevails, particularly with regard to the evolution of the pandemic.

Although the economic indicators in our operating countries have shown clear signs of

recovery since the second semester of 2020, the Board believes that the path upward

depends greatly on the speed of immunization roll out, and on the easing of the lockdown

measures.

Once the outlook is clearer, the Board will decide whether a dividend payment is in order,

based on the company´s solvency, liquidity and prospects for growth. Credicorp’s capital

ratios remain adequate and above our internal minimum, and as we continue to rebuild

our profitability, we expect to further strengthen our capital base.



