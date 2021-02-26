 

Intersect Power Chooses Long-Term Reliability and Performance; Orders up to 2.4 GW of First Solar Series 6

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 14:00  |  79   |   |   

High-performance modules to power seven US utility-scale projects

SAN FRANCISCO and TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US-headquartered First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) has announced that it would supply up to 2.4 gigawatts (GW)DC of its high-performance, responsibly-manufactured, Series 6 photovoltaic (PV) solar modules to Intersect Power, LLC (“Intersect Power”) in one of the largest aggregate orders for the modules to date.

Modules supplied under the seven purchase orders will be deployed to seven projects developed by Intersect Power, with deliveries scheduled for 2022 and 2023. As part of the deal, the clean infrastructure company has placed firm orders for approximately 2 GWDC of modules, with options to add almost 400 megawatts (MW)DC, subject to the projects’ final designs.

One of the fastest-growing developers of clean energy in the United States, Intersect Power has a pipeline of 3.2 GWDC of late-stage solar and storage projects that will be in operation by 2023. It had previously placed a 1.7 GWDC order for Series 6 modules in 2019.

“As the Intersect Power team builds out our next 2.4 GW portfolio and moves towards asset ownership and operation, we continue to prioritize quality and long-term performance. Not only is First Solar able to scale quickly with us to meet our vision, but the Series 6 offers the highest quality and long-term value for our portfolio,” said Sheldon Kimber, chief executive officer, Intersect Power. “We continue to enjoy a strong values-aligned relationship with First Solar, and prize the reliability and risk mitigation that comes from working together, as we rapidly scale our business.”

Designed and developed at First Solar’s research and development (R&D) centers in California and Ohio, Series 6 is a uniquely American solar PV module that has set industry benchmarks for quality, durability, reliability, design, and environmental performance. A result of over $1.4 billion in cumulative R&D investment, each module features a layer of First Solar’s proprietary CadTel semiconductor that is one-sixth the thickness of a human hair. With a carbon footprint that is up to 2.5 times lower than crystalline silicon PV panels, the EPEAT Silver-rated Series 6 module delivers a superior environmental profile and the lowest carbon solar available today.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intersect Power Chooses Long-Term Reliability and Performance; Orders up to 2.4 GW of First Solar Series 6 High-performance modules to power seven US utility-scale projectsSAN FRANCISCO and TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - US-headquartered First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) has announced that it would supply up to 2.4 gigawatts (GW)DC of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Pretivm Reports 2020 Operating and Financial Results; Achieves Guidance, Delivers Record High Free ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
First Solar, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Guidance
11.02.21
First Solar, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Financial Guidance on February 25, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
3.034
FIRSTSOLAR - $1,50 pro Wp - Werden die etablierten Solarzellenhersteller unter Druck kommen?