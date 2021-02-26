 

Newly formed digital business unit to lead transformative tech-led strategy for Beazley

Ian Fantozzi to lead unit dedicated to underwriting and developing digital insurance solutions

London, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has unveiled a new digital business unit to spearhead a transformative approach to how the company develops, underwrites and delivers seamless, intuitive digital insurance solutions for clients and brokers.

Existing digital initiatives and platforms created to further Beazley’s digital capabilities will now be led by a multi-disciplinary team headed up by Ian Fantozzi that will build on Beazley’s strong foundations in e-trading. This will include enhancing the capabilities and reach of online platform myBeazley as both broker expectations for frictionless trading, and Beazley’s suite of specialist products that can be efficiently traded digitally, continue to grow. 

Beazley Digital will also bring together online trading portals that have been created for distinct product areas into one central hub so that global partners can access products and services, and navigate between them, more easily.

The unit will also be responsible for developing new underwriting and risk management solutions and harnessing the opportunities presented by advances in data and technology, to ensure brokers and clients can continue to access well-executed, clear insurance cover through slick systems.

As head of the digital business unit, Ian Fantozzi will remain as Beazley’s Chief Operating Officer, a role he has held for more than nine years, until a successor is appointed. He will continue to report to Andrew Horton, Beazley CEO.

Ian Fantozzi said: “Beazley's digital business unit represents a natural progression for Beazley that will enable us to leverage digital technology to deliver enhanced value to brokers and clients alike – and to re-imagine the insurance relationship and value chain. We have invested in digital trading over several years, building a comprehensive suite of specialist products that provide low or no touch insurance solutions for small businesses, with a rapidly expanding global reach.

“By sharpening our focus and strengthening our digital strategy we’ll be quicker at building slick, end-to-end solutions that instil confidence in our business clients and brokers, freeing them from unnecessary risk to focus on what they do best and to thrive.”

Andrew Horton, Beazley CEO, said “Demand for e-traded underwriting solutions has grown significantly over the past 12 months, accelerating our own digital transformation programme. We have reached a pivotal point in this journey where we want to sharpen our focus by building a multi-disciplinary team that brings together IT and underwriting excellence, dedicated to expanding and honing our digital distribution and e-trading strategy. I am very pleased Ian Fantozzi has agreed to lead this team. As COO for the past nine years, Ian has demonstrated skilful leadership in managing cross-functional projects to drive change within Beazley and as part of broader London market transformation projects.

 “Building a seamless and intuitive digital trading platform to deliver simple, well executed insurance policies is a must for us to maintain relevance and deliver outstanding value to our partners.”

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2020, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,563.8m. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best. 

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley’s European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com 

CONTACT: Mairi MacDonald
Beazley Group
+44 (0)20 7674 7164
Mairi.Macdonald@beazley.com

Deborah Kostroun
KetchumZito Financial
201–403–8185
deborah.kostroun@ketchumzito.com



