Fortress Biotech Joins Global Movement to Raise Awareness for Rare Diseases and Supports Rare Disease Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing or monetizing promising biopharmaceutical products and product candidates cost-effectively, today announced its support for Rare Disease Day on February 28, an annual awareness day dedicated to elevating public understanding of rare diseases and calling attention to the special challenges people living with rare diseases face.



“Fortress Biotech stands with over 25 million Americans living with a rare disease and is a proud sponsor of the National Organization for Rare Disorders’ (NORD) 2021 Rare Disease Day activities. In collaboration with our partner companies, we are advancing innovative treatments for underserved rare diseases including AL amyloidosis, Menkes disease and X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (“XSCID”), also known as bubble boy disease,” said Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “On this Rare Disease Day and every day, we are grateful to the patients participating in our clinical trials and their familes for their commitment to helping others. We look forward to bringing therapies to patients with rare diseases who currently have no FDA-approved treatment options.”