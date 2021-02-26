Fortress Biotech Joins Global Movement to Raise Awareness for Rare Diseases and Supports Rare Disease Day
NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing or
monetizing promising biopharmaceutical products and product candidates cost-effectively, today announced its support for Rare Disease Day on February 28, an annual awareness day dedicated to
elevating public understanding of rare diseases and calling attention to the special challenges people living with rare diseases face.
“Fortress Biotech stands with over 25 million Americans living with a rare disease and is a proud sponsor of the National Organization for Rare Disorders’ (NORD) 2021 Rare Disease Day activities. In collaboration with our partner companies, we are advancing innovative treatments for underserved rare diseases including AL amyloidosis, Menkes disease and X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (“XSCID”), also known as bubble boy disease,” said Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “On this Rare Disease Day and every day, we are grateful to the patients participating in our clinical trials and their familes for their commitment to helping others. We look forward to bringing therapies to patients with rare diseases who currently have no FDA-approved treatment options.”
Fortress and its partner companies have multiple rare disease clinical programs underway including:
- The Cardiac Amyloid Reaching for Extended Survival (CARES) Phase 3 clinical program in AL amyloidosis, a rare systemic disorder caused by an abnormality of plasma
cells in the bone marrow. Enrollment is ongoing in two parallel Phase 3 studies – one in patients with Mayo stage IIIa disease and one in patients with Mayo stage IIIb disease. (ClinicalTrials.gov
Identifier: NCT04512235 and NCT04504825)
- A topline efficacy analysis was reported for Menkes disease, a rare X-linked recessive pediatric disease caused by gene mutations of copper transporter ATP7A that is
often lethal if left untreated. A rolling submission of a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is anticipated to begin in the third quarter of 2021 and be completed
in the fourth quarter of 2021. (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04074512)
- Two pivotal Phase 2 clinical trials are anticipated to commence this year for XSCID, a rare genetic disorder that is characterized by the absence or lack of function of key immune cells, resulting in a severely compromised immune system and death by one year of age if untreated. The first trial, RESTORE, will enroll newly diagnosed XSCID patients ≤2 years of age and the second trial, SUSTAIN, plans to enroll XSCID patients who have received a prior hematopoietic stem cell transplant and now have waning immunity.
- A multicenter, pivotal Phase 1/2 clinical trial is enrolling patients with BPDCN, a rare, incurable and aggressive hematologic malignancy of the bone marrow and
blood that can affect other organs such as the lymph nodes, spleen, central nervous system and skin. BPDCN has a median survival of less than 2 years, and there is no standard of care for relapsed
or refractory disease. (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04109482)
