 

Powur and Enphase Energy Jointly Launch Solar-plus-Storage at Scale Up Event

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, officially launched Enphase Solar and Storage products on the Powur platform at the Powur 2021 Scale Up National Virtual Convention held on Feb. 20, 2021. Powur, a public benefit corporation and certified B-Corp, is ranked No. 938 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Companies.

Enphase delivered keynote speeches at the Powur 2021 Scale Up National Virtual Convention to kick off the official addition of Enphase Storage products on the Powur sales network. As a result of Enphase’s collaboration with Powur, thousands of professional solar and storage sales consultants will receive Enphase product training, and more than 110 Powur solar installation professionals will go through Enphase University training for Enphase Storage Installation Certification.

“At Powur, we have a laser-like focus on delivering home energy solutions that can save homeowners money and lower their carbon footprint, and we are proud to add energy resilience with Enphase Storage,” said Jonathan Budd, CEO at Powur. “We have been impressed by the quality and performance of Enphase Solar products and adding Enphase Storage for a full plug-and-play solar-plus-storage solution makes perfect sense. There’s also no real comparison to the quality of the technical training delivered through Enphase University, which further reinforces how pro-installer Enphase is.”

“Under Jonathan’s leadership, Powur has managed to build one of the most robust solar companies in the U.S., and we are delighted to have been part of the Scale Up conference to launch Enphase Solar plus Storage on the platform,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “At Enphase, innovation, product quality and an outstanding customer experience are of the utmost importance, and we expect great things from our partnership with Powur.”

For more information about going solar with Powur or joining the Powur network as a sales consultant, please visit the Powur website at https://powur.com/.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 32 million microinverters, and approximately 1.4 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including quality and reliability; our outstanding customer service; and the performance by our installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Christian Zdebel
pr@enphase.com
484-788-2384

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d42407eb-f80d-42f1 ...




