Oncology Pharma Signs Worldwide Licensing Agreement with Sybleu, Inc. for Commercialization of Chemotherapeutic Agent in Combination with a Bioactive Immunostimulatory Agent

The concept of this invention is the simultaneous intratumoral injection of a chemotherapeutic agents in combination with immunomodulatory agents in sustained release formulations. The chemotherapeutic agent is for the purpose of directly killing the tumor cells for the release of antigens while the immunomodulatory protein or factor is to stimulate the antigenic response of the host to the antigens.

San Francisco, CA, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC: ONPH) is pleased to announce that it has executed a world-wide Licensing Agreement with Sybleu Inc. for its Cancer therapy by intratumoral injection of a chemotherapeutic agent in combination with a bioactive immunostimulatory agent. The chemotherapeutic agent of claim is AQ4 & AQ4N. The bioactive agent is derived from the group of TNF-alpha, GM-CSF, IL-4, IL-2, IL-12, IL-23, DNA, RNA, Nucleic Acids and CD-40 Ligand.

Oncology Pharma is excited about expanding its portfolio in oncology and therapeutics. The Company sees a synergy within the portfolio and is continuously building within its expertise while utilizing its Board and Scientific Advisory Board to seek out opportunities to enhance its position within the field of oncology.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTCPK: ONPH) (the "Company") is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

ABOUT SYBLEU INC.

SYBLEU INC. is a biotechnology company based in La Mesa, California engaged in the development of regenerative medical applications. Currently the Company is developing a patent pending cancer therapy consisting of simultaneous intratumoral injection of chemotherapeutic agents in combination with immunomodulatory agents in sustained release formulations.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships; and, costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

CONTACTS:

For additional Information, please contact the Oncology Pharma at:

One Sansome Street, Suite 3500

San Francisco, CA 94104

Phone: 415-869-1038

Fax: 415-946-8801

Website: www.oncology-pharma.com

Email: info@oncology-pharma.com