 

Aspen Group, Inc. Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (“Aspen Group” or “AGI”) (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that Mr. Frank J. Cotroneo, Chief Financial Officer, is leaving the Company on amicable terms for personal reasons. His departure will be effective February 26, 2021.

The Company has commenced an executive search for a new chief financial officer, with the assistance of an executive search firm. In the interim, Mr. Robert Alessi, Chief Accounting Officer, with oversight from Mr. Michael Mathews, Chief Executive Officer, will perform the chief financial officer’s duties. Mr. Alessi will draw upon the depth and breadth of the enhanced financial team that the Company has built.

Mathews stated, "On behalf of the board of directors and the executive team, I want to thank Frank for his hard work and his contribution to Aspen Group. The Company has benefited from Frank building an outstanding finance and accounting team and upgrading the company's financial processes and infrastructure. We wish Frank all the best." 

Cotroneo added, "I'm grateful for my time at Aspen Group and the opportunity to work with Mike again. I wish Mike and his team continued success."

About Aspen Group, Inc.:

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.

