MediClin AG: MEDICLIN has achieved the revised targets for 2020
26.02.2021 / 14:15

In the 2020 financial year, Group sales of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MEDICLIN) of EUR 659.9 mill. were EUR 13.2 mill. or 2.0% below the previous year's value. The preliminary Group operating result is EUR 0.2 mill. (previous year: EUR 22.4 mill.).

Targets achieved despite the start of the 2nd wave of the pandemic at the end of the year

In April 2020, the original forecast for the 2020 financial year had to be withdrawn due to the corona pandemic, MEDICLIN published an outlook for 2020 at the beginning of November 2020. A continued positive development in patient intake with a stable infection rate was assumed. A decrease in sales in the Group of 2.0% and a Group operating result in the amount of the breakeven point were anticipated.

The effects of the pandemic have left their mark on business development

The effects of the corona pandemic left their mark on MEDICLIN's business development in 2020, despite the state protective shield and subsidies from the cost providers. In the first half of 2020 in particular, capacities were kept free for corona patients in both the acute clinics and the rehabilitation clinics. A slow ramp-up of capacities to normal operation under strict hygiene regulations allowed the capacity utilization to rise again somewhat in the second half of the year. At the end of the year, the strongly increasing number of infected people and the general reluctance of the population to undergo acute treatment in the current situation had a dampening effect on the occupancy rate in the rehabilitation clinics.

Fewer patients in the post-acute segment - Nursing segment stable

In the post-acute segment, sales fell by EUR 23.0 mill. or 5.5% to EUR 393.7 mill. (previous year: EUR 416.7 mill.). The preliminary segment result is EUR 4.8 mill. (previous year: EUR 23.1 mill.).