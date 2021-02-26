 

DGAP-News MediClin AG: MEDICLIN has achieved the revised targets for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.02.2021, 14:15  |  61   |   |   

DGAP-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
MediClin AG: MEDICLIN has achieved the revised targets for 2020

26.02.2021 / 14:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Offenburg, February 26, 2021

MEDICLIN has achieved the revised targets for 2020

In the 2020 financial year, Group sales of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MEDICLIN) of EUR 659.9 mill. were EUR 13.2 mill. or 2.0% below the previous year's value. The preliminary Group operating result is EUR 0.2 mill. (previous year: EUR 22.4 mill.).

Targets achieved despite the start of the 2nd wave of the pandemic at the end of the year

In April 2020, the original forecast for the 2020 financial year had to be withdrawn due to the corona pandemic, MEDICLIN published an outlook for 2020 at the beginning of November 2020. A continued positive development in patient intake with a stable infection rate was assumed. A decrease in sales in the Group of 2.0% and a Group operating result in the amount of the breakeven point were anticipated.

The effects of the pandemic have left their mark on business development

The effects of the corona pandemic left their mark on MEDICLIN's business development in 2020, despite the state protective shield and subsidies from the cost providers. In the first half of 2020 in particular, capacities were kept free for corona patients in both the acute clinics and the rehabilitation clinics. A slow ramp-up of capacities to normal operation under strict hygiene regulations allowed the capacity utilization to rise again somewhat in the second half of the year. At the end of the year, the strongly increasing number of infected people and the general reluctance of the population to undergo acute treatment in the current situation had a dampening effect on the occupancy rate in the rehabilitation clinics.

Fewer patients in the post-acute segment - Nursing segment stable

In the post-acute segment, sales fell by EUR 23.0 mill. or 5.5% to EUR 393.7 mill. (previous year: EUR 416.7 mill.). The preliminary segment result is EUR 4.8 mill. (previous year: EUR 23.1 mill.).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MediClin AG: MEDICLIN has achieved the revised targets for 2020 DGAP-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results MediClin AG: MEDICLIN has achieved the revised targets for 2020 26.02.2021 / 14:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Offenburg, February 26, 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: Celonic AG : Celonic to Boost its Cell & Gene Therapy Production with Facility in the upcoming Life ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informs about exonerating statements and points of criticism of BaFin's special ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps System der 3. Generation zur Herstellung von blauem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: MediClin AG: MEDICLIN hat die für das Jahr 2020 revidierten Ziele erreicht (deutsch)
14:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: MediClin AG: MEDICLIN hat die für das Jahr 2020 revidierten Ziele erreicht

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
566
gesundheitskonzerne