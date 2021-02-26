REPAY Announces Strategic Partnership With Protego Technologies

As an exclusive provider to REPAY, Protego will identify, recruit, and manage emerging technology talent to supplement REPAY's software development team and capabilities. This strategic approach aims to enable REPAY to affordably increase its development capacity, embark on innovative technology initiatives, and continue to enhance core product offerings to swiftly meet the growing demand for digitization of payment experiences. The software architecture and development teams will provide REPAY with the opportunity to access additional resources and talent in new markets, including Ireland and the European Union - both globally recognized for their history of providing talented and skilled architects and developers, especially within fintech and financial services.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Protego Technologies Limited , an Ireland-based consultancy that helps extend technology departments and developer teams with specialized talent and project management. The new partnership is projected to create 60 new jobs initially in Ireland.

“We are excited to be partnering with Protego, who is well recognized for helping build exceptional development teams across the financial services industry. Protego’s approach to development and project management firmly aligns with our business initiatives and growth plans to meet the increased demand to deliver trusted, innovative payment solutions for the North American market,” said Jason Kirk, Chief Technology Officer, REPAY. “This partnership to supplement our software development capabilities further fortifies our commitment to drive innovation and facilitate optimal payment experiences.”

Paul O’Dwyer, Managing Director, Protego Technologies Limited said, “We are delighted to have this opportunity to collaborate with REPAY, one of the most progressive and innovative payment solutions providers in the market. This is a significant strategic step for us that will entail an initial recruitment of 60 skilled software development professionals, where our location in Ireland gives us access to one of the deepest pools of IT talent anywhere in the world. We look forward to working with REPAY to further advance their solutions for their clients and the firm’s technology and development expertise to deliver exceptional services.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About Protego

Protego specializes in providing expertise to technology organizations, working with startups and established businesses, including leading US financial services companies, to build and rapidly grow software development teams in Ireland, supporting the design, build, and delivery of high-volume real-time services and solutions.

