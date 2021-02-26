 

Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement With Verano Holdings to Sell Arizona Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 14:28  |  44   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) ("Nabis" or the "Company") today announced that its Arizona subsidiary, Nabis AZ, LLC (“AZ Sub”) has entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with Verano Arizona LLC (“Verano Arizona”), a subsidiary of Verano Holdings Corp. (“Verano”), whereby AZ Sub will transfer the management and governance of Perpetual Healthcare Inc. (“PHI”), which operates the Emerald Dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona to Verano Arizona.

Under the terms of the agreement, AZ Sub will assign the Management Rights associated with PHI to Verano Arizona, and Nabis’ appointed director of PHI will appoint certain Verano representatives as directors of PHI, and will subsequently resign. The substantive effect of these transactions is equivalent to the sale of all of Nabis’ right, title, and interest in the Emerald Dispensary to Verano Arizona. In consideration of the foregoing, AZ Sub will receive US$11.25 million in cash, US$11.25 million in Class A Subordinate Voting Shares (the “Shares”) of Verano (priced at the ten- day volume-weighted average price of the Shares), and contingent consideration of up to US$6.125 million subject to the performance of the Shares in the ten-day period immediately following the signing of the Agreement.

Closing of the Agreement is subject to certain consents on the part of Nabis’ Senior Unsecured Noteholders and certain regulatory approvals, among other customary closing conditions, and is expected to occur late in the first quarter of 2021.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in assets across multiple industries, including real property and the U.S. and international cannabis sector. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

Cautionary Statements

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The New Unsecured Notes and New Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

Certain statements included herein are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the CSE, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission. The Company has no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

CONTACT: For inquiries, please contact:

Bruce Langstaff, Executive Chairman
info@nabisholdings.com

Nicole Rusaw, Chief Financial Officer
info@nabisholdings.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement With Verano Holdings to Sell Arizona Assets NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) ("Nabis" or the "Company") today announced …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Pretivm Reports 2020 Operating and Financial Results; Achieves Guidance, Delivers Record High Free ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:56 Uhr
Nabis Holdings Inc. Issues Reminder to Former Holders of 8% Unsecured Subordinated Convertible Debentures
04.02.21
Nabis Holdings Inc. Provides Update on Trading Activity
02.02.21
Nabis Holdings Inc. Provides Update on Arizona Operations
29.01.21
Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Board Appointments and Corporate Update
28.01.21
Nabis Holdings Inc. Provides Clarification Regarding Recapitalization

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.02.21
308
Innovative Properties Inc.: Sensationsakquise eines Cannabisproduzenten - 38 % seit Erstempfehlung -