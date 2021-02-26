 

Baita Plai Update & Revision of Mining Plan

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

26 February 2021

Vast Resources plc
(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Baita Plai update
Revision of Mining Plan

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to update the market on developments at its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (‘Baita Plai’) in Romania.

As a result of experience gained since production commenced in October 2020, the Company is in the process of preparing a revised mining plan for Baita Plai incorporating a move away from the traditional labour intensive mining methods within the existing plan to a more “modern” mechanised mining method.  This is designed to overcome various operational issues, to enhance productivity and efficiency and thus to optimise the in-situ metal value and take advantage of rising commodity prices. 

The revised mining plan will supersede the previous mining plan, the targets for which were announced on 7 September 2020.

The production of concentrate at Baita Plai for Q4 2020* and anticipated for the rest of Q1 2021 is considerably lower than the targets set out in the previous plan. This shortfall is due principally to the lack of equipment reliability and supply chain and labour issues in part due to the COVID restrictions.

These issues are in the process of being rectified under the revised mining plan the results of which are expected to more than make up the shortfall in the period covered by the previous plan (i.e. the period up to Q3 2022). To prepare for the enhanced mechanisation under the revised plan, the Company has already acquired, and is currently awaiting delivery of, three additional underground LHDs and a Jumbo Face Drilling Rig with long hole capabilities.  

The management of the mine has been made challenging by the fact that Craig Harvey, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, based in South Africa and who is the current manager of Baita Plai, was not able (as a result of COVID 19 restrictions) to be physically present in Romania from November 2020 to end of January 2021 thus necessitating remote management.  

The Company’s new full time Mine Manager at Baita Plai, Marcus Brewster (see announcement 22 January 2021), will arrive on site shortly, and is already actively engaged in and identified with the formulation of the revised mining plan, including the equipment upgrades to enable the implementation of a more effective mechanised mining method.

