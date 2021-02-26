Building Automation System Market worth $112.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Building Automation System Market with COVID-19 Impact by Communication Technology, Offering (Facility Management Systems, Security and Access Controls, and Fire Protection Systems), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Building Automation System Market size is projected to grow from USD 73.5 billion in 2021 to USD 112.1 billion by 2026; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the building automation system market is fueled by the increasing requirement of energy-efficient facilities with enhanced security systems. Besides this, advancements in wireless communication technologies have lessened the complexity and the cost of installing building automation systems in the existing buildings.

"Building energy management software market is expected to be the fastest-growing building automation system offering segment during the forecast period"

The increased prices of energy and the formulation of stringent energy-efficiency policies have made it crucial to check the energy consumption levels in buildings. Building energy management software help building operators or homeowners to continuously monitor and analyze the amount of energy used by buildings. They not only notify building operators or owners of energy drifts but also provide actionable information for energy savings.

"Industrial application is expected to be the fastest-growing application for building automation system market during the forecast period"

The highest CAGR of video surveillance services are due to a rise in the adoption of Video Surveillance-as-a-Service (VSaaS). The growth in this market is driven by the increasing importance of VSaaS in various application areas due to benefits such as remote access and management. As video feeds are stored in the cloud, customers can access and manage them using a desktop, laptop, or mobile device from any location with an internet connection.