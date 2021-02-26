 

Building Automation System Market worth $112.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 14:30  |  23   |   |   

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Building Automation System Market with COVID-19 Impact by Communication Technology, Offering (Facility Management Systems, Security and Access Controls, and Fire Protection Systems), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Building Automation System Market size is projected to grow from USD 73.5 billion in 2021 to USD 112.1 billion by 2026; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the building automation system market is fueled by the increasing requirement of energy-efficient facilities with enhanced security systems. Besides this, advancements in wireless communication technologies have lessened the complexity and the cost of installing building automation systems in the existing buildings.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=408

"Building energy management software market is expected to be the fastest-growing building automation system offering segment during the forecast period"

The increased prices of energy and the formulation of stringent energy-efficiency policies have made it crucial to check the energy consumption levels in buildings. Building energy management software help building operators or homeowners to continuously monitor and analyze the amount of energy used by buildings. They not only notify building operators or owners of energy drifts but also provide actionable information for energy savings.

"Industrial application is expected to be the fastest-growing application for building automation system market during the forecast period"

The highest CAGR of video surveillance services are due to a rise in the adoption of Video Surveillance-as-a-Service (VSaaS). The growth in this market is driven by the increasing importance of VSaaS in various application areas due to benefits such as remote access and management. As video feeds are stored in the cloud, customers can access and manage them using a desktop, laptop, or mobile device from any location with an internet connection.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Building Automation System Market worth $112.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to a research report "Building Automation System Market with COVID-19 Impact by Communication Technology, Offering (Facility Management Systems, Security and Access Controls, and Fire Protection …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endo Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results And Introduces 2021 Financial ...
Offshore Wind Turbine Market Worth $68,869.3 Million by 2026 says P&S Intelligence
CoinGeek VII will take place in Zurich's Samsung Hall (June 8-10)
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program
Xi: Shaking off poverty 'starting point' of new life
Elevate Your Productivity to The Next Level with Work Shift Calendar (Shifter) on AppGallery Today
MoEngage Empowers Brands by Fueling Decisions for Engagements with Insights-Led Customer Journeys
BaseCamp from Qubittech - the personal growth driver for company partners
Environmentally friendly water treatment system equipped with an FO membrane jointly developed with ...
Mathew Knowles Hosts Mathew Knowles IMPACT, A New Podcast Show on iHeartRadio
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Gluten-Free Products Market Size USD 7.5 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR of 7.2% - Valuates Reports
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
Haier's 70 million Euro Refrigeration plant in Romania to start production in late Spring 2021
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
GAC Group achieves breakthrough in graphene-based fast-charging battery technology, vehicle model ...
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods