ePlus Achieves AWS Storage Competency Status

Achieving the AWS Storage Competency differentiates ePlus as an AWS Partner that possesses deep domain expertise in core storage categories such as Backup and Recovery, Primary Storage, Archive, and Business Continuance / Disaster Recovery (BCDR), having developed innovative technology and solutions that leverage AWS services. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Storage Competency status. This designation recognizes that ePlus provides proven consulting and technology services to guide customers along their cloud journey to select and implement storage strategies and successfully achieve their storage goals on AWS.

“ePlus is extremely proud to achieve AWS Storage Competency status,” said Justin Mescher, vice president of cloud and data center solutions at ePlus. “Attaining this designation was the result of a rigorous process and comprehensive audit, which validates our expertise to help customers ensure their critical workloads are protected, secured, and highly available while leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Marketplace Channel Partner, ePlus helps organizations build a foundation to accelerate AWS adoption, increase security, and optimize for cost. With a breadth of successful cloud storage deployments, ePlus offers expertise in extending data center storage into AWS, storage advisory services focused on migration, backup and recovery to AWS, business continuity/disaster recovery to AWS, and primary storage options in AWS. For more information about ePlus’ AWS storage practice, visit www.eplus.com/solutions/cloud/public-cloud/amazon-web-services/aws-storage-practice.