 

GTX Corp Integrates Voice Assistant Capabilities into its GPS Location Platform

26.02.2021   

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and a supplier of Health and Safety personal protective medical equipment “PPE”, announces the integration of smart voice assistant technology to its suite of GPS devices and management tools.

By incorporating natural language processing (NLP) and voice assistant features into its GPS tracking backend platform and utilizing home assistant devices, such as Amazon Echo, Google Home or IBM Watson, customers will be able to retrieve relevant information about devices such as location and movement.

In coordination with the launch of its completely re-engineered 4G LTE GPS SmartSole and module, users will be able to call alerts, set geo-fences and know where family members, or even pets are with a simple voice command. “Hey Alexa, where is Mom.”

The voice assistant technology, which currently supports English, French, Spanish, German and Japanese, will also provide useful information by providing user’s updates on new products and features, corporate updates to shareholders, all right into their living rooms.

To try out the new GTX Corporate Skill voice assisted technology on your Amazon Echo device click on this link below and follow the simple instructions:

https://alexa-skills.amazon.com/apis/custom/skills/amzn1.ask.skill.332 ...

Once enabled you can start a skill anytime on your Echo device by saying.

“Alexa, open GTX Corp”

The Company is also pleased to announce it has retained AI VentureTech, a New York based data consulting firm, to advance further development of voice assisted technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and smart supply chain management solutions, such as blockchain, through the API integration of these technologies into the GTX GPS location-based backend platform, which currently has thousands of users across 35 countries.

“We are excited to bring in AI VentureTech to help us evaluate and integrate these transformative technologies into our daily operations which will benefit all our stakeholders, from customers to shareholders,” stated Patrick Bertagna GTX Corp CEO.

About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) delivers innovative wearable technology that provides safety, security, and peace of mind at the touch of a button or simple voice command. Putting the "Where" in Wearable Tech, GTX is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

