 

Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend

PHOENIX, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02434 per common share (an annualized amount of $0.29208 per share), which will be payable on March 31, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2021.

About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 16 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly-effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM), an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM conserves water by using the right water for the right use and helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Company Contact:
Michael Liebman
CFO and SVP
Tel (480) 999-5104
mike.liebman@gwresources.com        

Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact




Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Global Water Resources Signs Definitive Asset Purchase Agreements for Two Water Utilities
11.02.21
Global Water Resources Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call for Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1: 00 p.m. ET
29.01.21
Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend