Asia Broadband Service Providers Communications

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB) would like to address shareholders and the investment community regarding communications with the Company’s professional service providers. In the last several months particularly, the Company has been informed by its professional service providers (i.e. auditor, legal firm, token developer) that they have been receiving many calls and emails asking for information about AABB. All of these private firms have been engaged by the Company to provide services that are essential to the development and growth of AABB and are not providers of information to the public. The only source and outlet of information for AABB is our new investor relations agency and growth partner that has been specifically retained for the Company’s public communications demands. We would ask that all inquiries regarding the Company be directed to the new investor relations firm contact details that will be announced and available in the next several days.



In other matters, AABB is in the process of evaluating legal remedies to eliminate several recent defamatory and false information posts on public media platforms. The Company has accelerated an initiative to expose the parties responsible for these posts and take the necessary actions to mitigate and prevent these unacceptable behaviors.