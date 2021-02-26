Karolinska Development appoints Johan Dighed as Deputy CEO

Johan Dighed was appointed as General Counsel at Karolinska Development in May 2020. He has a background from SEB, one of the leading Nordic banks, where he held a number of positions in the Division for Large Corporates and Financial Institutions, inter alia as Head of Legal at SEB:s German subsidiary SEB AG. Prior to that, he worked at the international law firm Baker & McKenzie and in the Swedish judiciary.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – February 26, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that Johan Dighed has been appointed as Deputy CEO. He takes up the position immediately and will, in addition to his new duties, continue to hold his current role as the company's General Counsel.

“I am pleased that Johan Dighed has accepted the appointment as Deputy CEO. In his new and expanded role, we will be able to benefit even more from his solid business skills, strong leadership and experience in financing issues,” comments Karolinska Development's CEO, Viktor Drvota.

