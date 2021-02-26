 

Karolinska Development appoints Johan Dighed as Deputy CEO

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – February 26, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that Johan Dighed has been appointed as Deputy CEO. He takes up the position immediately and will, in addition to his new duties, continue to hold his current role as the company's General Counsel.

Johan Dighed was appointed as General Counsel at Karolinska Development in May 2020. He has a background from SEB, one of the leading Nordic banks, where he held a number of positions in the Division for Large Corporates and Financial Institutions, inter alia as Head of Legal at SEB:s German subsidiary SEB AG. Prior to that, he worked at the international law firm Baker & McKenzie and in the Swedish judiciary.

“I am pleased that Johan Dighed has accepted the appointment as Deputy CEO. In his new and expanded role, we will be able to benefit even more from his solid business skills, strong leadership and experience in financing issues,” comments Karolinska Development's CEO, Viktor Drvota.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

 Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

Disclaimer

