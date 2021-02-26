Daxor Corporation Announces $0.48 Per Share NAV Increase and Files Annual Report for Fiscal 2020

Management reported a NAV of $3.89 for fiscal 2020 versus $3.41 for the comparable period in 2019, a $0.48 increase or 14%, as well as a 50.4% increase in revenues for its operating division, which produces and distributes its blood volume analysis (BVA) diagnostic systems and test kits. “We are pleased with our strong financial performance for fiscal 2020, as Daxor responded well to the unprecedented challenges of the COVID pandemic. Asset growth and revenue increases were driven by a combination of the sale and leasing of our BVA diagnostic systems and single-use test kits, as well as new military contracts from The US Department of Defense,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor.

Daxor announced that it also accelerated its commercialization efforts led by Jean Oertel, Vice President of Commercialization. Ms. Oertel joined Daxor in Q1 of 2020 after serving in senior leadership positions at major diagnostic companies, and has been focused on expanding Daxor’s customer base and distribution partners. “We are excited to be expanding our commercialization team, as well as clinical support and third-party distribution partners, to drive further increases in revenue for the coming year, capitalizing on strong research outcomes and new compelling cost-effectiveness data for Daxor’s products published in Q4 of 2020,” Ms. Oertel stated.

The Company also announced significant progress in its next-generation BVA technology, funded by multiple contracts awarded by the US Department of Defense. “Daxor’s next-generation technology is moving swiftly ahead with new analyzers projected for completion in the next 12 months. We are especially pleased with additional funding we have received from the National Institutes of Health and the Center for Advancing Point of Care Technologies (CAPCaT), as well. Our next generation products promise a leap in the speed and ease of use for our diagnostics and may broaden the market for our tests significantly,” said Jonathan Feldschuh, Daxor’s Chief Scientific Officer. “In addition, Daxor filed six new patents in 2020 and anticipates filing a similar number in 2021, capitalizing on technological advances in our active R&D program.”