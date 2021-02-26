 

Rubicon Organics Announces Closing of $23 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 14:40  |  35   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the “Offering”) of 6,052,631 units of the Company (“Units”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $23 million, including full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters in connection with the Offering.

“This financing is a clear validation by the investment community of our strategy to become global brand leaders by winning the premium cannabis segment first. The premium segment is taking share across Canada as product quality increases, and Rubicon Organics is leading the way. We expect our focused strategy will drive brand loyalty, profitability and significant shareholder value over the long-term. We will continue the aggressive launch of our innovation pipeline and our much stronger balance sheet now allows us to broaden the scope of our growth strategy from a position of financial strength,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each a “Unit Share”) and one-half common share purchase warrant (each such full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $5.30 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering, subject to an accelerated expiry if the 20 trading day volume-weighted average price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) is equal to or greater than $6.90 per common share.

The TSXV has conditionally approved the listing of the Unit Shares, the Warrants and the Warrant Shares . It is anticipated that the Warrants will begin trading on the TSXV on March 2, 2021 under the symbol “ROMJ.WT”.

The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters with Raymond James Ltd. as co-lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, together with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Desjardins Securities Inc. as co-lead underwriters, and Mackie Research Capital Corporation (collectively the “Underwriters”).

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for repayment of indebtedness and working capital.

The Units were offered by way of prospectus supplement filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (other than Quebec) to supplement the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated December 29, 2020.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rubicon Organics Announces Closing of $23 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”) is pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Pretivm Reports 2020 Operating and Financial Results; Achieves Guidance, Delivers Record High Free ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Rubicon Organics Announces $20 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
11.02.21
Rubicon Organics Provides Update on Brand Milestones