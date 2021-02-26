Rubicon Organics Announces Closing of $23 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the “Offering”) of 6,052,631 units of the Company (“Units”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $23 million, including full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters in connection with the Offering.

“This financing is a clear validation by the investment community of our strategy to become global brand leaders by winning the premium cannabis segment first. The premium segment is taking share across Canada as product quality increases, and Rubicon Organics is leading the way. We expect our focused strategy will drive brand loyalty, profitability and significant shareholder value over the long-term. We will continue the aggressive launch of our innovation pipeline and our much stronger balance sheet now allows us to broaden the scope of our growth strategy from a position of financial strength,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer.