 

Peter Lougheed Centre Joins the Phase II Trial of LSALT Peptide for the Treatment of Complications in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 14:42   

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc. (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), announced today that the Peter Lougheed Center (PLC) in Calgary, Alberta has joined the Phase II trial of its lead drug LSALT peptide (Metablok), targeting the prevention of acute lung injury, acute kidney injury, and other complications caused by inflammation in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe cases of COVID-19.

PLC is the second hospital in Calgary to participate in the trial, joining University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine at the Foothills Medical Centre that started enrolling patients last month. PLC enrolled its first patient into the study earlier this week.

Patient enrollment is ongoing in the United States. Sites in Turkey continue to wait for permission from the Turkish Ministry of Health to expand enrollment there.

“We welcome Peter Lougheed Centre into the study and expect to finish dosing in the trial in the coming weeks,” said Richard Muruve, CEO of Arch Biopartners.

About the Phase II trial for LSALT Peptide

The Phase II trial is an international, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, proof of concept study of LSALT peptide (Metablok) as prevention of organ inflammation known to trigger acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute kidney injury (AKI) in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). ARDS is the leading cause of death in COVID-infected patients. AKI has been observed in approximately 35% of patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 and is also a leading cause of mortality.1

The composite primary endpoint of the Phase II trial reflects the severe effects often experienced by hospitalized COVID-19 patients and deemed appropriate for LSALT peptide’s novel mechanism of action in blocking consequential inflammation in the lungs, kidneys, and other organs.

Additional information about the Phase II trial can be found at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04402957.

The Phase II results will be used to design the Phase III program, including greater patient numbers to more fully evaluate efficacy and safety in COVID-19 patients.

About COVID-19

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that emerged in China in late 2019. Severe complications from COVID-19 are in large part due to excessive host immune responses to the virus that result in progressive lung inflammation and acute respiratory distress syndrome that often requires mechanical ventilation and critical care1. Patients with severe COVID-19 also experience multiple organ dysfunction including acute kidney injury, liver dysfunction, cardiac failure, and blood abnormalities. Currently, no effective antiviral drug or specific treatment exists for SARS-CoV-2 infection. Treatment of severe COVID-19 has been primarily supportive, relying heavily on respiratory, infectious diseases, and critical care medicine.

02.02.21
Arch Biopartners Receives Ethics Committee Approval in Turkey to Dose Additional Patients in the Phase II Trial for LSALT Peptide

16.12.20
Wieso ist hier noch nichts los? Biotech aus Kanada / Covid19