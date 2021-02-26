Victory Resources Corp. Ready to Launch Gold Drilling Program on Promising Nevada Property

The company’s planned drilling program is expected to begin next month (March 2021), weather permitting, now that Victory Resources has received the much-anticipated drilling permit for the project from the Nevada State Office of the Bureau of Land Management giving Victory Resources the go-ahead as announced this week.

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Resources Corp. (OTC Pink: VRCFF) (CSE: VR) (FSE: VR61) recently added additional funding to its coffers, which will be used, in part, to begin its first drilling program on the Loner Property in Nevada. It’s a property that the company only recently optioned from Silver Range Resources in late December, and since optioning the property, Victory Resources has moved quickly to take full advantage of its exploration opportunities there with a carefully laid out 500-meter short hole drilling program.

According to Victory Resource’s Director and VP of Exploration, David R. Deering, P.Eng., the first pass drilling program at the Loner Property will consist of 7 to 10 diamond drill holes totaling 500 meters, and it will be used to confirm intersections of gold-bearing quartz veins that correlate with historical underground mining and mapped surficial gold occurrences.

Additionally, the initial drilling program will evaluate the 200 to 300-meter-wide zone of anomalous soils identified by Silver Range Resources through principal component analysis. Specifically, the company says that its drilling operations will focus on the area of gold-in-soil anomalies to the south and east of the main workings; however, Victory Resources expects to evaluate other areas as well.

The company anticipates that the drill program will demonstrate broader mineralization across the width and depth of the occurrence which remains open in all directions. Previous reports state that the strong gold and arsenic geochemical anomalies are coincident with the exposed mineralization and historic workings.

When discussing the anomalies found in prior work, David Deering said, “This indicates that the drill program may define the anomalies more extensively throughout the target area. This first pass drilling work will evaluate the best and most productive way to continue bringing the project forward over the coming year.”

The significance of the upcoming program is that it expects to build upon extremely encouraging results found on the property to date. And, in doing so, the company will advance the story of the Loner Property, which is located 35 kilometers, or about 22 miles, south of Winnemucca, Nevada, in the southern Sonoma Range. Loner currently consists of 16 Federal Lode Claims covering historic workings and exposed low-sulphidation gold mineralization.