 

EMCOR Group, Inc. Promotes Maxine Lum Mauricio to Executive Vice President

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced that Maxine Lum Mauricio has been elevated to Executive Vice President effective immediately. Ms. Mauricio remains General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Company, overseeing EMCOR’s legal and cybersecurity teams and diversity and inclusion efforts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005010/en/

Maxine Lum Mauricio (Photo: Business Wire)

Maxine Lum Mauricio (Photo: Business Wire)

Anthony J. Guzzi, Chairman of the Board and CEO of EMCOR Group, Inc. commented, “Maxine is a seasoned and proven leader at EMCOR, and this promotion reflects her increasingly pivotal role in our decision-making as a member of our management team. I look forward to her continued strong counsel, integrity, and judgment as we grow our business and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Ms. Mauricio joined EMCOR’s legal team in 2002. She was named Deputy General Counsel in 2012 and became General Counsel in 2016. Prior to joining EMCOR, Ms. Mauricio spent six years with Ropes & Gray LLP. She holds an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Currently, Maxine is a board member of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT) and the Native American Alumni Association of Dartmouth College.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Website at www.emcorgroup.com.



