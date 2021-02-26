 

Colony Capital to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 15:00  |  41   |   |   

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) a leading global investment firm announced today that executives from Colony Capital, Inc., and Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform, will participate in the following investor conferences:

March 1 – 4, 2021 – Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

  • Colony Capital CEO, Marc Ganzi, will deliver a fireside presentation on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 8:45 am ET. The Company will also be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.

March 8 – 11, 2021 – Citi's 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

  • Colony Capital CEO, Marc Ganzi, will present a fireside keynote on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 4:15 pm ET. The Company will also be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.

March 9 – 10, 2021 Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference

  • Colony Capital CEO, Marc Ganzi, will present a fireside keynote on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 8:50 am ET. The Company will also be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.

March 8 – 10, 2021 – Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet, & Telecom Conference 2021

  • Colony Capital CEO, Marc Ganzi, will present a fireside keynote on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 8:00 am ET. The Company will also be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.

The live webcasts will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at http://www.clny.com.

About Colony Capital, Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $52 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including $30 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 18 locations in 12 countries. For more information on Colony Capital, visit www.clny.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Colony Capital to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) a leading global investment firm announced today that executives from Colony Capital, Inc., and Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform, will participate in the following investor conferences: March 1 – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Two UBS Private Wealth Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List
Median Strengthens its iBiopsy Leadership Team With the Appointment of Thomas Bonnefont as Chief ...
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Farfetch Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
AEye and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Announce Continental AG’s Participation in $225 Million ...
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
Salesforce Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Raises FY22 Revenue ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Colony Capital Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
09.02.21
Colony Capital and Digital Colony to Keynote in PERE Japan Forum Virtual Experience 2021
04.02.21
Colony Capital and Zayo Group to Deliver Inaugural Keynote at the Capacity Media Virtual Metro Connect USA 2021