Colony Capital to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) a leading global investment firm announced today that executives from Colony Capital, Inc., and Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Colony Capital CEO, Marc Ganzi, will deliver a fireside presentation on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 8:45 am ET. The Company will also be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.

March 8 – 11, 2021 – Citi's 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

Colony Capital CEO, Marc Ganzi, will present a fireside keynote on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 4:15 pm ET. The Company will also be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.

March 9 – 10, 2021 – Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference

Colony Capital CEO, Marc Ganzi, will present a fireside keynote on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 8:50 am ET. The Company will also be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.

March 8 – 10, 2021 – Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet, & Telecom Conference 2021

Colony Capital CEO, Marc Ganzi, will present a fireside keynote on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 8:00 am ET. The Company will also be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.

The live webcasts will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at http://www.clny.com.

About Colony Capital, Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $52 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including $30 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 18 locations in 12 countries. For more information on Colony Capital, visit www.clny.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005141/en/