 

Celsion Corporation to Participate in the Virtual 33ʳᵈ Annual Roth Conference

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today announced that management will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors during the Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference, being held March 15 – 17, 2021. A webcast of Celsion’s presentation will be pre-recorded and will be available on the Company’s website during the week before the conference.

Institutional and other investors interested in meeting with Celsion during the conference should contact their Roth Capital Partners sales representative or LHA Investor Relations. Conference information is available at www.roth.com/oc2021virtual.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies, DNA-based therapies and directed chemotherapies through clinical trials and eventual commercialization. The company’s product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, is under investigator-sponsored development for several cancer indications. Celsion also has two feasibility stage platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection. For more information on Celsion, visit www.celsion.com.

Celsion Investor Contact
Jeffrey W. Church
Executive Vice President and CFO
609-482-2455
jchurch@celsion.com

LHA Investor Relations
Kim Sutton Golodetz
212-838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com

25.02.21
Celsion Corporation Provides Clinical Update on Phase I/II OVATION 2 Study with GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer Including Encouraging Interim Resection Scores
23.02.21
Celsion Receives $2 Million Allocation Through the New Jersey Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer (NOL) Program
22.02.21
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
12.02.21
Celsion Corporation Announces Formation of Vaccine Advisory Board
11.02.21
Celsion Corporation Issues Letter to Stockholders
28.01.21
Celsion Corporation Files Provisional U.S. Patent Application for a Broad Range of Next Generation DNA Vaccines

