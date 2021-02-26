Celsion Corporation to Participate in the Virtual 33ʳᵈ Annual Roth Conference

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today announced that management will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors during the Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference, being held March 15 – 17, 2021. A webcast of Celsion’s presentation will be pre-recorded and will be available on the Company’s website during the week before the conference.

Institutional and other investors interested in meeting with Celsion during the conference should contact their Roth Capital Partners sales representative or LHA Investor Relations. Conference information is available at www.roth.com/oc2021virtual .