 

Nabis Holdings Inc. Issues Reminder to Former Holders of 8% Unsecured Subordinated Convertible Debentures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) ("Nabis" or the "Company") reminds former holders of its 8% Unsecured Subordinated Convertible Debentures (“Debentures”) that, under Nabis’ recently implemented Proposal to Creditors, they are entitled to receive their pro rata share of $23,000,000 in new 5.3% Senior Unsecured Notes and 3,700,000 new common shares of the Company (collectively, the “New Securities”). In order to receive your pro rata share of the New Securities, you must execute and deliver a Certificate of Status and Letter of Transmittal to Odyssey Trust, the Company’s Transfer Agent, by 5:00 pm EST on March 1, 2021. The relevant documents are available at www.nabisholdings.com.

If you do not complete the Certificate of Status and return it to the Trustee, you will not receive your pro rata share of the New Securities. Rather, the New Securities otherwise issuable will be aggregated and sold by an agent appointed by the Company and you will receive your pro rata share of the cash proceeds from such sale.

Former holders who held their Debentures through an intermediary are encouraged to contact their intermediary for assistance in completing and submitting the Certificate of Status and the Letter of Transmittal.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in assets across multiple industries, including real property and the U.S. and international cannabis sector. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

Cautionary Statements

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The New Unsecured Notes and New Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

Certain statements included herein are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the CSE, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission. The Company has no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

CONTACT: For inquiries, please contact:

Nicole Rusaw, Chief Financial Officer
info@nabisholdings.com



