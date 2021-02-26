 

Consti Oyj - Managers' Transactions

CONSTI PLC   Managers Transactions on 26 February 2021 at 3.45 p.m.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lähteinen, Pirkka
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Consti Plc
LEI: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71_20210226134937_5
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000178256
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 193 Unit price: 12.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 193 Volume weighted average price: 12.8 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000178256
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 900 Unit price: 12.65 EUR
(2): Volume: 800 Unit price: 12.75 EUR
(3): Volume: 340 Unit price: 12.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 2,040 Volume weighted average price: 12.71422 EUR

CONSTI PLC

Further information:
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2020, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 275 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi




