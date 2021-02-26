 

No B.S. Skincare, A PureK Holdings Subsidiary, Announces Transition to All-New Sustainable Aluminum Packaging

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 14:58  |  42   |   |   

Award-Winning Indie Brand Announces Step Forward in Sustainable Packaging

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureK Holdings Corp. ("PureK") (TSX Venture: PKAN), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, No B.S. Skincare (the "Company" or "No B.S. Skincare"), is proud to announce that it has begun the process for transitioning to the use of sustainable aluminum packaging for the entirety of its award-winning skincare product lines. The Company expects that all of its products will feature the new packaging by 2022.

No B.S. Skincare’s clean, vegan and gluten-free product line contains absolutely no harmful or questionable ingredients like parabens, sulfates, artificial colorants, fragrances and phthalates. All No B.S. Skincare products are responsibly made in America, with no animal testing, ever.

“Our original packaging used recyclable plastic with minimal waste, and while that was a good start, we are ready to move forward to a better and more sustainable alternative,” said Diana Briceno, CEO of No B.S. Skincare. “Recently, we launched the Antioxidant CoQ10 Cream, our first official product with aluminum packaging, and it was a big success. Next up is our best-selling Caffeine Eye Cream, available in aluminum this summer 2021.”

Among the best packaging alternatives for skincare products, both aluminum and glass are 100% recyclable for an indefinite number of times. The shipment of aluminum-packaged products uses less energy due to aluminum’s lightweight material and the fact that products can be packed tightly together, while glass is heavier and requires more space and protection.

No B.S Skincare’s transition to aluminum packaging represents a huge step forward for the brand’s commitment to calling out beauty industry B.S. with clean ingredients that work smarter to give us healthy, glowing skin. The company’s women-led team is very excited to become more sustainable by giving skincare consumers even more of what they want: clean formulas, visible results, and a B.S.-free beauty culture we can all get behind.

No B.S. Skincare products can be purchased online at Target.com beginning in March 2021.

About PureK Holdings Corp.

PureK Holdings Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on PureK Holdings Corp., please visit https://purekana.com/investor-relations/.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

No B.S. Skincare, A PureK Holdings Subsidiary, Announces Transition to All-New Sustainable Aluminum Packaging Award-Winning Indie Brand Announces Step Forward in Sustainable PackagingMIAMI, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PureK Holdings Corp. ("PureK") (TSX Venture: PKAN), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, No B.S. Skincare (the "Company" or "No …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
PureK Holdings Corp. Announces Three-for-One Forward Stock Split
19.02.21
PureK Holdings Corp., a Plant-Based Wellness Company, Closes on Acquisition of No B.S. Skincare, a Clean Ingredient Skincare Company
17.02.21
PureK Holdings Corp. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire ‘BudaPets’ All-Natural Pet Wellness Brand
01.02.21
PureK Holdings Corp., a Plant-Based Wellness Company, Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire No B.S. Skincare, a Clean Ingredient Skincare Company