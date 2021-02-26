Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the CleanSpark, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) securities between December 31, 2020 and January 14, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until March 22, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the CleanSpark class action lawsuit, Bishins v. CleanSpark, Inc., No. 21-cv-00511 (S.D.N.Y.), which is assigned to Judge Loretta A. Preska.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased CleanSpark securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the CleanSpark class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the CleanSpark class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the CleanSpark class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the CleanSpark class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the CleanSpark class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the CleanSpark class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Jennifer Caringal of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jcaringal@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the CleanSpark class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than March 22, 2021.
CleanSpark provides software and controls technology solutions, including end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions.
The CleanSpark class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that CleanSpark had overstated its customer and contract figures; (2) that several of CleanSpark’s recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about CleanSpark’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
On January 14, 2021, Culper Research published a report alleging, among other things, that CleanSpark has “fabricated key elements of its business, including purported customers and contracts” and that it is “rife with undisclosed related party transactions.” On this news, CleanSpark’s share price fell 9%, damaging investors. CleanSpark’s stock price continued its decline the next trading session, falling by an additional 13%, further damaging investors.
